Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $41,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $173.33 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $173.86. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

