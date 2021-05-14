Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $206,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 31,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,584,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $173.33 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $173.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.