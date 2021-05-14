Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.63

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 17707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.6426 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

