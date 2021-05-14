Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Boosted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.48.

BABA stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.46. 287,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

