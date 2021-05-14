Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 367,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $156,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $206.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $194.03 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

