Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.15.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $206.08 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $194.03 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $557.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

