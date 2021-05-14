Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.48.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.62. 318,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $194.03 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

