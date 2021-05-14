Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $22.61

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $24.25. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. As a group, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,009,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,517,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,376,000.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

