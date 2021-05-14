Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $9.15. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 35,891 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. 23.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

