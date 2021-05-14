Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Sells $50,017.50 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

