ALL BEST ICO 1-Day Volume Tops $15.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $19,854.26 and $15.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00091640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $617.88 or 0.01208439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00069005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00113714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00064213 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,892,615 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

