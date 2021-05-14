All Sports Hits Market Cap of $28.75 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and $3.69 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00093308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $595.38 or 0.01183630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00067967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00115383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063533 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.