Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $10.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.36. 2,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.30 and its 200-day moving average is $205.09. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.