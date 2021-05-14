Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.14

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.14 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.30), with a volume of 68,336 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of £148.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25.

About Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

