Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.13.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

