Alliance Global Partners Boosts Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $52.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price objective hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

CSSE traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.59. 1,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.