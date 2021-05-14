Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.26

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $6.19. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 433,788 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $778.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $318.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,562 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

