Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €219.08 ($257.74).

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

FRA ALV opened at €215.20 ($253.18) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €216.56 and a 200 day moving average of €200.89. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

