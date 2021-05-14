Alpaca Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.49 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00003944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00089876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.84 or 0.00604953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00233059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.08 or 0.01125093 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.30 or 0.01207170 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

