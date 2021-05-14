Alpha Coin (APC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $348.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $20,974.22 and approximately $348.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,813.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.59 or 0.02586846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.44 or 0.00675413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00071674 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001835 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

