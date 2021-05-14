Alpha Finance Lab Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $198.90 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00004430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $637.91 million and $198.90 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00093160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.78 or 0.00590554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00093565 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019871 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.57 or 0.00243079 BTC.

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

