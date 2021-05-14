Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of ALSMY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.17. 193,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,883. Alstom has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

