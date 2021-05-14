Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Announces Earnings Results

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $443.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

ALTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.