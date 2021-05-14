Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,203,169.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,470 shares of company stock valued at $25,225,673 in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after buying an additional 284,042 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,534 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

