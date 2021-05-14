Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the software’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.49. 5,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,439. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $35,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,470 shares of company stock worth $25,225,673 in the last three months. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,604 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,842 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 37.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,714 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

