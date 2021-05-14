Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells $587,475.00 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $612,375.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $764,700.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $77.06. 829,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.21 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

