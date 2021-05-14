Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO Acquires $12,750.00 in Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $12,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALTM traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,689. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.06). The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $3,424,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth about $3,269,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 12.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

