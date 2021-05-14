Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $4,687,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,285.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,203.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
