Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.5% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24,444.3% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 217,554 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,285.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,203.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

