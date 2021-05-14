Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Ambu A/S stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. 3,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. Ambu A/S has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

