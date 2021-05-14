AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Raised to $16.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMC. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 5,324,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,149,469. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $126,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $5,272,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $312,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

