Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

AMTB opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $823.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after buying an additional 148,333 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $21,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

