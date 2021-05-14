Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Insider Gerald P. Plush Buys 1,000 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) insider Gerald P. Plush acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $20,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,131.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $823.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

