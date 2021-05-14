Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

