AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $612.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $277.21 and a twelve month high of $657.86.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

