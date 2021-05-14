America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski Acquires 2,168 Shares

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,168 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,899.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ATAX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.54.
America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 4.89%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About America First Multifamily Investors
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.