America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski Acquires 2,168 Shares

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,168 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,899.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATAX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.54.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

