América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in América Móvil by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

AMX stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

