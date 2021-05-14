American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Trading 0.9% Higher

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 62,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

