American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Sells $1,004,893.74 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director James E. Evans sold 7,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,004,893.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Financial Group stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.17. The company had a trading volume of 446,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.29 and a 12-month high of $130.57.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American Financial Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

