American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at TD Securities

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HOT.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

TSE:HOT.UN traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.27. 144,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.51. The company has a market cap of C$335.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.11 and a 12-month high of C$4.70.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

