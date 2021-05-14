American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Raised to C$3.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOT.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.75.

TSE HOT.UN traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,243. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.11 and a twelve month high of C$4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$335.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.51.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

