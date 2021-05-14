American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 917.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,168 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in American International Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in American International Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

