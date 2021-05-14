American Public Education, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APEI. Truist began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

APEI stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

