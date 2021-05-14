American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Up 6.5%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 26,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,653,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Get American Well alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,599,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $85,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $38,327,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.