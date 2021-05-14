Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $4,718,927. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $253.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $112.32 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

