AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Trading Down 2.2%

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)’s share price was down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.74 and last traded at $116.79. Approximately 25,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,155,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.46.

A number of analysts have commented on ABC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,381,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

