Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Palisade Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN opened at $252.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.13. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

