Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $921,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.23. 47,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,459. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

