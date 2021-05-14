Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,731,000.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.37 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

