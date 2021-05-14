Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.34. 1,430,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,385. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -185.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $862,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.